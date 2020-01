Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Two visuals helped link Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uttarakhand in the just-ended year. Both triggered opposition attacks on him. One picture showed him meditating in a cave at the Kedarnath shrine. The other was his appearance on "Man vs Wild" TV programme, hosted by Bear Grylls , showing the two at the Corbett Tiger Reserve.