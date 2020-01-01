Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Year eve: Over 198 held for drunk driving in Mumbai

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Thousands of people in Mumbai gathered at beaches and thronged promenades such as Marine Drive from late Tuesday evening to ring in the New Year. While no untoward incident was reported till midnight, traffic police said 198 people had been caught for drunk driving.

Over 40,000 police personnel are manning the streets of the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: Safety tips to celebrate the new year

Safety tips to celebrate the new year 02:03

 Tony Bridley's son was killed by a drunk driver in 2015, and warns people not to get behind the wheel if they're drinking this New Year's Eve.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Happy New Year 2020: Watch how the world ushered in the new decade | OneIndia News [Video]Happy New Year 2020: Watch how the world ushered in the new decade | OneIndia News

The world ushered in the new year 2020 and a new decade at midnight. Spectacular fireworks and laser shows lit up famous landmarks across the world. From Sydney to New York, festive scenes thrilled..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:32Published

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison Outlines Security Measures For New Year's Eve [Video]Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison Outlines Security Measures For New Year's Eve

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison talks about the methods police are using to keep revelers citywide safe for New Year's Eve.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Viineet Kumar celebrates New Year's eve with underprivileged kids

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) "Mukkabaaz" actor Viineet Kumar on Tuesday celebrated New Year's eve in a noble way. He took a bunch of underprivileged kids along with him...
Sify Also reported by •The WrapFOX SportsNews24DNA

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Ring In 2020 on NBC's New Year's Eve Celebration

Gwen Stefani rocks a dazzling outfit for her performance on NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020 event from Hollywood on Tuesday night (December 31). The 50-year-old...
Just Jared Also reported by •The AgeIndiaTimes

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.