New Year eve: Over 198 held for drunk driving in Mumbai
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Thousands of people in Mumbai gathered at beaches and thronged promenades such as Marine Drive from late Tuesday evening to ring in the New Year. While no untoward incident was reported till midnight, traffic police said 198 people had been caught for drunk driving.
Over 40,000 police personnel are manning the streets of the...
Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) "Mukkabaaz" actor Viineet Kumar on Tuesday celebrated New Year's eve in a noble way. He took a bunch of underprivileged kids along with him... Sify Also reported by •The Wrap •FOX Sports •News24 •DNA
Gwen Stefani rocks a dazzling outfit for her performance on NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020 event from Hollywood on Tuesday night (December 31). The 50-year-old... Just Jared Also reported by •The Age •IndiaTimes