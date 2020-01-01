With different Peak Cap and Badges, Gen Bipin Rawat makes debut as India's first CDS

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

General Bipin Rawat made debut public appearance as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Wednesday, donning the parent service uniform, though with a different Peak Cap and Shoulder Rank Badges in his new role. On his first day as CDS, General Rawat paid tribute at the National War Memorial in the heart of New Delhi near India Gate. He also received a guard of honour.


