With different Peak Cap and Badges, Gen Bipin Rawat makes debut as India's first CDS

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
General Bipin Rawat made debut public appearance as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Wednesday, donning the parent service uniform, though with a different Peak Cap and Shoulder Rank Badges in his new role. On his first day as CDS, General Rawat paid tribute at the National War Memorial in the heart of New Delhi near India Gate. He also received a guard of honour.
'We stay away from politics': Gen Bipin Rawat takes charges as India's 1st CDS

‘We stay away from politics’: Gen Bipin Rawat takes charges as India’s 1st CDS 03:06

 General Bipin Rawat took charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff. He said that the CDS will work for the integration of the three services and will not dictate terms to any.

