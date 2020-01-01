Global  

CDS Bipin Rawat meets defence minister Rajnath at South Block

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated former Army chief Rawat for taking over as the first CDS and called him an "outstanding officer" who has served India with great zeal.
News video: Outgoing Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff

Outgoing Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff 03:58

 Outgoing Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is the government’s pick for India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff. Gen Bipin Rawat's tenure as Army chief ends on Dec 31, 2019. As CDS, Gen Rawat won't exercise military command.

‘We stay away from politics’: Gen Bipin Rawat takes charges as India’s 1st CDS [Video]‘We stay away from politics’: Gen Bipin Rawat takes charges as India’s 1st CDS

General Bipin Rawat took charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff. He said that the CDS will work for the integration of the three services and will not dictate terms to any.

Army chief Bipin Rawat demits office, Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge| OneIndia News [Video]Army chief Bipin Rawat demits office, Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge| OneIndia News

GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE TAKES CHARGE AS ARMY CHIEF, ARMY CHIEF GENERAL BIPIN RAWAT DEMITS OFFICE TODAY, CONG QUESTIONS BIPIN RAWAT'S APPOINTMENT AS CDS, UNION MINISTER SADHVI NIRANJAN JYOTI HITS..

PM Narendra Modi congratulates General Bipin Rawat on his appointment as India's 1st CDS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, saying that the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •SifyWorldNewsMid-DayDNA

Appointment of CDS ‘momentous reform’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described creation of the department of military affairs and institutionalisation of the post of chief of defence staff...
IndiaTimes

