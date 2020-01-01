Global  

Trump says initial China trade deal to be signed on Jan 15

Sify Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 1 (IANS) In what could be a major milestone in a bilateral trade war, US President Donald Trump has said that he will sign an initial phase one trade agreement with China on January 15.
News video: Trump Says He'll Sign Phase One China Deal On Jan. 15 During White House Ceremony

 President Trump tweeted about the China trade deal.

