Ajit Pawar pays tributes at Koregaon Bhima war memorial

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
*Pune:* Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar paid tributes at the 'Vijay Stambh' near here on Wednesday on the 202nd anniversary of Koregaon Bhima battle.

Lakhs of people congregate every year at the 'Vijay Stambh' (victory pillar) near Koregaon Bhima village to...
News video: Watch: Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar pays tribute at Bhima Koregaon memorial

Watch: Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar pays tribute at Bhima Koregaon memorial 02:29

 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Bhima Koregaon and paid tribute at the ‘Jai Stambh’.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Maharashtra Politics: Sharad Pawar never agreed to Ajit Pawar’s decision : Chhagan Bhujbal [Video]Maharashtra Politics: Sharad Pawar never agreed to Ajit Pawar’s decision : Chhagan Bhujbal

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that party chief Sharad Pawar has never agreed to Ajit Pawar’s decision to support BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. He further added that party has separated into two..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lakhs of people pay tribute at Koregaon Bhima war memorial

Lakhs of people paid their tributes on Wednesday at the "Jaystambh" (victory pillar) in Perne village in Pune district of Maharashtra on the occasion of the...
IndiaTimes

Security tightened at Koregaon Bhima on battle anniversary

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar paid tributes at the 'Jay Stambh' here on the 202nd anniversary of Koregaon...
IndiaTimes

