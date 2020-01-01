Shiv Sena 'betrayed' BJP, public mandate in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has accused the Shiv Sena of "betraying" the public mandate by forging an alliance with the NCP and Congress to form government after the state elections. This government will be controlled not from 'Matoshree' (Thackeray's residence in Mumbai), but by the "Matoshree of Delhi", Fadnavis said in sarcastic remarks, apparently referring to top Cong leadership.
MoS Ramdas Athawale said that the Maharashtra government should finalise portfolios soon. Taking a dig at the Maharashtra government, Athawale said that Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are like a 3-wheeler..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:07Published