Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Shiv Sena 'betrayed' BJP, public mandate in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has accused the Shiv Sena of "betraying" the public mandate by forging an alliance with the NCP and Congress to form government after the state elections. This government will be controlled not from 'Matoshree' (Thackeray's residence in Mumbai), but by the "Matoshree of Delhi", Fadnavis said in sarcastic remarks, apparently referring to top Cong leadership.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shiv Sena, Cong, NCP like auto-rickshaw, won’t last long: Ramdas Athawale [Video]Shiv Sena, Cong, NCP like auto-rickshaw, won’t last long: Ramdas Athawale

MoS Ramdas Athawale said that the Maharashtra government should finalise portfolios soon. Taking a dig at the Maharashtra government, Athawale said that Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are like a 3-wheeler..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:07Published

Devendra Fadnavis joins pro CAA rally in Mumbai [Video]Devendra Fadnavis joins pro CAA rally in Mumbai

Devendra Fadnavis joins pro CAA rally in Mumbai

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amruta Fadnavis: Having bad leader not Maharashtra's fault, staying with one is

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife  Amruta has yet again made a cryptic comment targeting the Shiv Sena  saying that having a bad...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

'Maha govt to be run by Matoshree of Delhi'

Devendra Fadnavis has accused the Shiv Sena of "betraying" the public mandate by forging an alliance with NCP and Congress to form government after elections....
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AK_Das10

Das RT @sudhirbharg: Shiv Sena 'betrayed' BJP, public mandate in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis https://t.co/yZKFHc7zd6 via @timesofindia 4 days ago

sanjeevchadha8

Sanjeev Chadha (Equality ) @Dev_Fadnavis It is not WILL IT IS Shiv Sena 'betrayed' BJP, public mandate in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadna… https://t.co/JUjYPulN7a 4 days ago

ManangadS

Manangad singh Shiv Sena 'betrayed' BJP, public mandate in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis https://t.co/aeAokI0DH8 4 days ago

MumbaiNewsRT

Mumbai News RT @FinancialXpress: “Citizens gave a clear mandate to the BJP-Shiv Sena combine, but unfortunately due to betrayal by the Sena, which join… 4 days ago

FinancialXpress

Financial Express “Citizens gave a clear mandate to the BJP-Shiv Sena combine, but unfortunately due to betrayal by the Sena, which j… https://t.co/tW4rBensZs 4 days ago

kshah55

KAS RT @TOIIndiaNews: Shiv Sena 'betrayed' BJP, public mandate in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis https://t.co/5wFNSRmZAW 5 days ago

harishbudhlani

harish budhlani RT @timesofindia: Shiv Sena 'betrayed' BJP, public mandate in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis https://t.co/fGRwboUeDd https://t.co/GmlilhNHEA 5 days ago

satishchoubey7

सतीश चौबे RT @sanjeevchadha8: @Dev_Fadnavis It is not WILL IT IS Shiv Sena 'betrayed' BJP, public mandate in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.