Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

IAF's new year greetings video rides high on patriotism, lauds air warriors

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The India Air Force extended new year greetings to the people with a video that rides high on emotion and patriotism, as it lauded the IAF's air warriors who guard the skies. The nearly two-and-a-half-minute long video released on new year's eve by the IAF on Twitter has already clocked over 12,500 views, nearly 5,000 likes and more than 900 retweets.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year's greetings from Times Square

New Year's greetings from Times Square 01:25

 'I have a diaper on' - revelers arrive early and prepared for hours long wait to midnight

Recent related videos from verified sources

Italians dive into the icy waters of the Tiber River to celebrate the arrival of 2020 [Video]Italians dive into the icy waters of the Tiber River to celebrate the arrival of 2020

Amateur divers including 67-year-old Maurizio Palmulli brave the chilly waters of the River Tiber in Rome in the traditional New Year's Day event.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:28Published

Watch: Indian Air Force sends 2020 greetings in New Year video [Video]Watch: Indian Air Force sends 2020 greetings in New Year video

Indian Air Force sent 2020 New Year greetings in a unique video. IAF took to Twitter posting the video. The video pays tribute to men and women in uniform. The tweet read, “Indian Air Force wishes..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

IAF's new year video rides high on patriotism

The India Air Force extended new year greetings to the people with a video that rides high on emotion and patriotism, as it lauded the IAF's air warriors who...
IndiaTimes

Vice President Naidu, PM Modi extend new year greetings

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended new year greetings, hoping aspirations of everyone are fulfilled in 2020.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduKhaleej TimesWorldNewsSifyMid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Listimet

Listimet IAF’s new year greetings video rides high on patriotism, lauds air warriors https://t.co/5vkF0B0zDX https://t.co/czOZBPC5iv 9 minutes ago

Subho91869262

Subho IAF's new year greetings video rides high on patriotism, lauds air warriors https://t.co/Qyzo1G8Uex via @timesofindia 10 minutes ago

Princev04154347

Desh bhakt ( who believe in peace)☺️ RT @TOIIndiaNews: IAF's new year greetings video rides high on patriotism, lauds air warriors https://t.co/w6AWUEXvFT 12 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India IAF's new year greetings video rides high on patriotism, lauds air warriors https://t.co/w6AWUEXvFT 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.