IAF's new year greetings video rides high on patriotism, lauds air warriors
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () The India Air Force extended new year greetings to the people with a video that rides high on emotion and patriotism, as it lauded the IAF's air warriors who guard the skies. The nearly two-and-a-half-minute long video released on new year's eve by the IAF on Twitter has already clocked over 12,500 views, nearly 5,000 likes and more than 900 retweets.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended new year greetings, hoping aspirations of everyone are fulfilled in 2020. IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu •Khaleej Times •WorldNews •Sify •Mid-Day
