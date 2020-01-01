Global  

Hike in rail fares, price of LPG cylinders will put common man into deeper financial crisis: Congress

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Modi government over the hike in railway fares and LPG cylinders price, saying it will put the common man into a deeper financial crisis.
Price of non-subsidised LPG hiked by Rs 19 per cylinder

This is the fifth consequent monthly price hike for non-subsidised LPG cylinders.
