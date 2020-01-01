Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Indian Army Recruitment 2020 to be organised in Rohtak from Feb 10

Zee News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Three more districts namely Jhajjar, Sonipat, and Panipat are also included in this recruitment drive along with Rohtak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Huge turnout for Army recruitment rally in Samba days after J&K bifurcation [Video]Huge turnout for Army recruitment rally in Samba days after J&K bifurcation

The Indian Army conducted a recruitment rally in Jammu and Kashmir.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Indian Army Recruitment 2020 to be organised in Rohtak from Feb 10

Three more districts namely Jhajjar, Sonipat, and Panipat are also included in this recruitment drive along with Rohtak.
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theupdaterpost

Daily News Indian Army Recruitment 2020 to be organised in Rohtak from Feb 10 https://t.co/O8bFtiTBrP 8 hours ago

IM_DEB_RAJ

DEB RAJ NAG RT @htTweets: A recruitment drive will be organised by the Indian Army in four districts of Haryana https://t.co/3E2dZp023y 10 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times A recruitment drive will be organised by the Indian Army in four districts of Haryana https://t.co/3E2dZp023y 11 hours ago

PublishThe

The Publish https://t.co/sHQI0cdr6b Indian Army Recruitment 2020 to be organised in Rohtak from Feb 10 https://t.co/m3hwemRPsN 12 hours ago

NilNews4

Nil News Indian Army Recruitment 2020 to be organised in Rohtak from Feb 10 https://t.co/Qb6cn0d8k3 https://t.co/iG1ftSVkOw 19 hours ago

ExpressNyk

NYK Express Indian Army Recruitment 2020 to be organised in Rohtak from Feb 10 - https://t.co/QpCbKnHrxL 21 hours ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Indian Army Recruitment 2020 to be organised in Rohtak from Feb 10 https://t.co/inHqckFvSk 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.