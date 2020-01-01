Global  

Macron vows to see through controversial pension reform despite pushback

Sify Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Paris [France], Jan 1 (Sputnik/ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to see through controversial pension reform in his New Year address to the countrymen on Wednesday.
News video: Firefighters put out blaze in central Paris after another day of protests

Firefighters put out blaze in central Paris after another day of protests 02:05

 Firefighters put out a fire set by protesters in central Paris on Saturday after another day of protests against Emmanuel Macron's pension reform.

