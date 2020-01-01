Global  

'Visit Nepal Year 2020' tourism campaign kicks off

Sify Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 2 (ANI): While the world welcomed 2020 with gaiety, Himalayan nation Nepal chose to welcome it in its own way, announcing the end of the decade to be celebrated as "Visit Nepal Year 2020".
