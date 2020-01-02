Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

West Bengal govt's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade rejected

DNA Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The Defence Ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories out of which 22 have been accepted.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Fire breaks out at Delhi's Peeragarhi, 13 firemen injured in blast | OneIndia News

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Peeragarhi, 13 firemen injured in blast | OneIndia News 03:07

 PM MODI GREETS INDIA'S NEIGHBOURS ON NEW YEAR, SKIPS PAKISTAN, FIRE BREAKS OUT AT A FACTORY IN DELHI'S PEERAGARHI, CENTRE REJECTS WEST BENGAL'S TABLEAU PROPOSAL FOR REPUBLIC DAY PARADE, SLIGHT RESPITE FROM COLD WAVE CONDITION IN DELHI, UNICEF: NEARLY 400,000 BABIES AROUND THE WORLD ON NEW YEAR'S DAY...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Row after Centre rejects West Bengal govt's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade: What do rules say?

TMC said that BJP has insulted the people of West Bengal for protesting the amended Citizenship Act.
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsWorldNewsHinduIndian ExpressSify

Republic Day tableau rejection insult to Bengal, result of anti-CAA protests: TMC

The TMC on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the rejection of West Bengal's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade, saying it insulted the people of the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

vyomesh_shukla

Vyomesh Shukla @thewire_in Displays nothing but utter lowness in current politics. Is this a way to hold grudge against the people… https://t.co/zCU9yzEfaZ 31 minutes ago

avinash_mailme

Avinash RT @LillyMaryPinto: West Bengal Govt's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade rejected MumtazBegum & her coterie will cry foul. Incompet… 36 minutes ago

UtsavPurohit4

Utsav Purohit RT @ANI: Defence Ministry: The tableau proposal of Govt. of West Bengal was examined by the Expert Committee in two rounds of meetings and… 50 minutes ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation Could this spark a fresh row between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Modi government?… https://t.co/V98DuIPCnz 1 hour ago

jatindes

jatindesai Transparency is a must. Central govt must give reason. Centre Rejects West Bengal's Tableau Proposal For Republic D… https://t.co/FfUbtECFQ9 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.