Vyomesh Shukla @thewire_in Displays nothing but utter lowness in current politics. Is this a way to hold grudge against the people… https://t.co/zCU9yzEfaZ 31 minutes ago Avinash RT @LillyMaryPinto: West Bengal Govt's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade rejected MumtazBegum & her coterie will cry foul. Incompet… 36 minutes ago Utsav Purohit RT @ANI: Defence Ministry: The tableau proposal of Govt. of West Bengal was examined by the Expert Committee in two rounds of meetings and… 50 minutes ago News Nation Could this spark a fresh row between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Modi government?… https://t.co/V98DuIPCnz 1 hour ago jatindesai Transparency is a must. Central govt must give reason. Centre Rejects West Bengal's Tableau Proposal For Republic D… https://t.co/FfUbtECFQ9 2 hours ago