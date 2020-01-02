Mumbaikars usher in New Year with civil disobedience pledge
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Undeterred by Mumbai police, who denied them permission for a music event for an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest, a group of citizens gathered at the Carter Road Amphitheatre for a peaceful sit-in, sang patriotic songs, recited explosive poetry and marked New Year's Eve under a waning crescent moon.
The world ushered in the new year 2020 and a new decade at midnight. Spectacular fireworks and laser shows lit up famous landmarks across the world. From Sydney to New York, festive scenes thrilled revellers. Even in India the Gateway of Mumbai and Delhi's Connaught Place witnessed crowds gather to...