Mumbaikars usher in New Year with civil disobedience pledge

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Undeterred by Mumbai police, who denied them permission for a music event for an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest, a group of citizens gathered at the Carter Road Amphitheatre for a peaceful sit-in, sang patriotic songs, recited explosive poetry and marked New Year's Eve under a waning crescent moon.

The sit-in,...
Happy New Year 2020: Watch how the world ushered in the new decade | OneIndia News

Happy New Year 2020: Watch how the world ushered in the new decade | OneIndia News 05:32

 The world ushered in the new year 2020 and a new decade at midnight. Spectacular fireworks and laser shows lit up famous landmarks across the world. From Sydney to New York, festive scenes thrilled revellers. Even in India the Gateway of Mumbai and Delhi's Connaught Place witnessed crowds gather to...

Alia Ranbir jet off to Bangkok to ring in the new year

India welcomed New Year 2020 with great joy and fervour. A large crowd gathered at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Fireworks lit up the sky over the Gateway of India. People were also spotted..

Alia Ranbir jet off to Bangkok to ring in the new year [Video]Alia Ranbir jet off to Bangkok to ring in the new year

Love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped at Mumbai airport on Sunday. The couple flew for Bangkok to ring in the New Year.

Viineet Kumar celebrates New Year's eve with underprivileged kids

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) "Mukkabaaz" actor Viineet Kumar on Tuesday celebrated New Year's eve in a noble way. He took a bunch of underprivileged kids along with him...
Sify

Nehha Pendse shares New Year's kiss with fiance Shardul

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress and "Bigg Boss 12" contestant Nehaa Pendse , who is soon going get hitched with her fiance Shardul Bayas, looked more loved-up than...
Sify

mid_day

Mumbaikars Usher In New Year With Civil Disobedience Pledge Via. @pencilpusher24 https://t.co/8LQ5koiyQj 4 days ago

lara_jesani

How some of us brought in our New Year! Three cheers to youth power, public spirit, hope for our future!!! We pledg… https://t.co/DvKHhZgKEX 5 days ago

Yasin15772

RT @mid_day: With permission to protest peacefully denied, anti-CAA protesters, bring in the New Year with midnight vigil, songs and poetry… 5 days ago

mid_day

With permission to protest peacefully denied, anti-CAA protesters, bring in the New Year with midnight vigil, songs… https://t.co/c0m3J7QwXz 5 days ago

