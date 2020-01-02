Global  

Will Mumbai get a greener, dust-free Shivaji Park soon?

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
You may soon see a dust-free and much greener Shivaji Park as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning additional water sources by implementing a sewerage treatment plant (STP) and generating recycled water.

BMC has already conducted the contour survey and is planning to have green lawns to avoid dust which has...
