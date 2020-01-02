Will Mumbai get a greener, dust-free Shivaji Park soon? Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

You may soon see a dust-free and much greener Shivaji Park as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning additional water sources by implementing a sewerage treatment plant (STP) and generating recycled water.



BMC has already conducted the contour survey and is planning to have green lawns to avoid dust which has... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this MumbaiProgressSyndrome RT @mid_day: Will Mumbai Get A Greener, Dust-Free Shivaji Park Soon? Via. @ChetnaYerunkar @mybmc @MNCDFbombay https://t.co/vbdgDRjHH5 23 hours ago मुंबई Matters™✳️ @DighavkarKiran ji Looking forward to a greener dust free Shivaji Park soon - @mybmcWardGN @ChetnaYerunkar… https://t.co/Gn0PBZMV3X 1 day ago mid-day Will Mumbai Get A Greener, Dust-Free Shivaji Park Soon? Via. @ChetnaYerunkar @mybmc @MNCDFbombay https://t.co/vbdgDRjHH5 1 day ago