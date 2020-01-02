Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip to monitor situation in Iraq

Washington, Jan 2 (IANS) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will postpone his trip to Ukraine and other four countries due to the need to continue monitoring the situation in Iraq, said the State Department on Wednesday.

