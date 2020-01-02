Global  

Taiwan military chief missing after chopper makes emergency landing

Sify Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Taipei [Taiwan], Jan 02 (ANI): Taiwanese military chief of the general staff is missing after the helicopter he was travelling in had to make an emergency landing in the northern part of the country, island nation's defence ministry said on Thursday.
News video: Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing

Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing 01:25

 Taiwan's top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defence ministry said. Emer McCarthy reports.

