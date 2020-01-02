Global  

Interest of indigenous Assamese will be safeguarded at any cost: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Zee News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal remarked that he is also "son of this soil and will not compromise with the interest of indigenous people" at any cost.
Recent related news from verified sources

CAA will not affect interests of indigenous Assamese: CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday asserted that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will in no way adversely affect the indigenous population as...
IndiaTimes

Assam govt safeguarding community, land, home of indigenous people: CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said that the BJP government has been working to safeguard the rights and privileges of the people of Assam.
Hindu

