Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Taiwan: 10 rescued in military helicopter crash, 3 still missing

Sify Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Taipei [Taiwan], Jan 2 (ANI): Authorities here on Thursday said that 10 people have been rescued after a military helicopter crash-landed in Taiwan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing

Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing 01:25

 Taiwan's top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defence ministry said. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taiwan seals the deal for advanced F-16 fighters with U.S. [Video]Taiwan seals the deal for advanced F-16 fighters with U.S.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — Taipei has signed a U.S. arms deal for 66 F-16V fighters while upgrading older models to F-16V standard earlier in December, Taiwan's state run Central News Agency reports on..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Taiwan’s top military official survives copter crash

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s top military official was reported among at least 11 survivors of a Blackhawk helicopter crash Thursday morning in mountains...
Seattle Times

Taiwan's top military officer, 7 others killed in helicopter crash

Taiwan's top military official was killed in an air force helicopter crash Thursday morning that killed seven other people, the defence ministry said.
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

BaudouBoka

Jean-Philippe Boka Baudou RT @ChinaDaily: A military helicopter with 13 people on board was forced to land in a mountainous area of northern Taiwan on Thursday morni… 1 hour ago

asdfgh8900

박정호 RT @CGTNOfficial: #BREAKING Three top #Taiwan military officials remain missing after a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter made an emergency land… 18 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica A military helicopter with 13 people on board was forced to land in a mountainous area of northern Taiwan on Thursd… https://t.co/blJYnhQsXI 22 hours ago

ChinaDaily

China Daily A military helicopter with 13 people on board was forced to land in a mountainous area of northern Taiwan on Thursd… https://t.co/Xu7BiQAyuz 22 hours ago

BagalueSunab

Caribbean disaster A military helicopter with 13 people on board was forced to land in a mountainous area of northern Taiwan Thursday… https://t.co/mVPq4nMAsX 23 hours ago

adamsstrat1

Adam Strat Akinboro RT @XHNews: A military helicopter with 13 people on board was forced to land in a mountainous area of northern Taiwan Thursday morning with… 23 hours ago

iqra32563637

iqra #Military #helicopter with 13 people on board was forced to land in a mountainous area of northern Taiwan Thursday… https://t.co/GGSgwhU5N5 1 day ago

khminawi

khalilminawi A military helicopter with 13 people on board was forced to land in a mountainous area of northern Taiwan Thursday… https://t.co/H3cOepE0lE 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.