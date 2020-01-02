Taiwan: 10 rescued in military helicopter crash, 3 still missing

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — Taipei has signed a U.S. arms deal for 66 F-16V fighters while upgrading older models to F-16V standard earlier in December, Taiwan's state run Central News Agency reports on..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:37Published 1 week ago
Jean-Philippe Boka Baudou RT @ChinaDaily: A military helicopter with 13 people on board was forced to land in a mountainous area of northern Taiwan on Thursday morni… 1 hour ago
박정호 RT @CGTNOfficial: #BREAKING Three top #Taiwan military officials remain missing after a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter made an emergency land… 18 hours ago
Global Analytica A military helicopter with 13 people on board was forced to land in a mountainous area of northern Taiwan on Thursd… https://t.co/blJYnhQsXI 22 hours ago
China Daily A military helicopter with 13 people on board was forced to land in a mountainous area of northern Taiwan on Thursd… https://t.co/Xu7BiQAyuz 22 hours ago
Caribbean disaster A military helicopter with 13 people on board was forced to land in a mountainous area of northern Taiwan Thursday… https://t.co/mVPq4nMAsX 23 hours ago
Adam Strat Akinboro RT @XHNews: A military helicopter with 13 people on board was forced to land in a mountainous area of northern Taiwan Thursday morning with… 23 hours ago
iqra #Military #helicopter with 13 people on board was forced to land in a mountainous area of northern Taiwan Thursday… https://t.co/GGSgwhU5N5 1 day ago
khalilminawi A military helicopter with 13 people on board was forced to land in a mountainous area of northern Taiwan Thursday… https://t.co/H3cOepE0lE 1 day ago