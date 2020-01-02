Global  

Taiwan: 10 rescued in military helicopter crash, 3 still missing

Sify Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Taipei [Taiwan], Jan 2 (ANI): Authorities here on Thursday said that 10 people have been rescued after a military helicopter crash-landed in Taiwan.
Taiwan's top military officer, 7 others killed in helicopter crash

Taiwan's top military official was killed in an air force helicopter crash Thursday morning that killed seven other people, the defence ministry said.
CBC.ca

Taiwan's military chief among eight dead in helicopter crash

Taiwan's top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday, after a helicopter carrying them to visit soldiers crashed in a mountainous area near...
Reuters India

