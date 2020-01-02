Global  

Tipeshwar tiger ventures near Ajanta Caves, returns in 8 days

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
A young male collared tiger from Tipeshwar wildlife sanctuary lived in the area around the worldfamous Ajanta Caves and stayed for about eight days before heading towards Dnyanganga sanctuary in Buldhana district.
