Chandrayaan-3 launch in 2021, four from IAF chosen for Gaganyaan, says ISRO
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () *Bengaluru:* ISRO on Wednesday announced that the launch of country's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 may happen next year and said four from the Indian Air Force have been selected for the ambitious Gaganyaan programme, whose astronaut training would commence soon in Russia. The announcement comes a day after Union Minister...
ISRO chief K Sivan announced the space agency's plans for 2020, calling the new year that of Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan 3. Gaganyaan is India's manned mission to space for which 4 Indian astronauts will undergo training in Russia from January. India will again attempt to land a rover on the Moon's...