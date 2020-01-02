Global  

Smriti Irani's shares first meme of 2020 and we bet you can relate!

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Smriti Irani's shares first meme of 2020 and we bet you can relate!Union minister Smriti Irani is a queen when it comes to the Instagram game. She shares memes, posts, pictures of her family and whatnot. Her feed is one interesting thing to surf through if one is bored. 

On New Year's Day i.e January 1, Smriti Irani took to Instagram not just to wish her fans but for something more...
News video: Smriti shares hilarious meme on how her family responded to troubles in 2019 | OneIndia News

Smriti shares hilarious meme on how her family responded to troubles in 2019 | OneIndia News 01:12

 Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is an avid social media user, summed up her entire year in a meme she shared on her popular Instagram account. Smriti has several followers on this photo sharing app and has often gone viral with the snippets of her life that she posts there. This time, the MP from...

