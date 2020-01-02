Republic Day tableau rejection insult to Bengal, result of anti-CAA protests: TMC
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () The TMC on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the rejection of West Bengal's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade, saying it insulted the people of the state for protesting the CAA. The state BJP was quick to react and accused the TMC govt of not following rules and procedure which it said caused the rejection. The defence ministry had on Wednesday rejected West Bengal's tableau proposal.