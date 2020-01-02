

Recent related news from verified sources Centre rejects Bengal's tableau proposal for R-Day It said that the West Bengal government's tableau was earlier shortlisted for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2019 as an outcome of the same process.

Sify 3 hours ago Also reported by • DNA

You Might Like

Tweets about this ashwani attrish RT @TOIIndiaNews: Republic Day tableau rejection insult to Bengal, result of anti-CAA protests: TMC https://t.co/QmkmYijUQ5 8 minutes ago The Federal The Union government rejected the West Bengal government’s tableau proposal for the Republic Day parade on the reco… https://t.co/YWLX6yX6Sf 17 minutes ago TOI India Republic Day tableau rejection insult to Bengal, result of anti-CAA protests: TMC https://t.co/QmkmYijUQ5 49 minutes ago