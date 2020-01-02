Global  

Republic Day tableau rejection insult to Bengal, result of anti-CAA protests: TMC

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The TMC on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the rejection of West Bengal's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade, saying it insulted the people of the state for protesting the CAA. The state BJP was quick to react and accused the TMC govt of not following rules and procedure which it said caused the rejection. The defence ministry had on Wednesday rejected West Bengal's tableau proposal.
Centre rejects Bengal's tableau proposal for R-Day

It said that the West Bengal government's tableau was earlier shortlisted for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2019 as an outcome of the same process.
