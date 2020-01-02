Global  

Here`s why Centre rejected West Bengal government`s tableau proposal for Republic Day parade

Zee News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
It is learnt that the West Bengal government has given three proposals on tableaux for January 26 parade - 1. Kanyashree, 2. Save Green, stay clean, 3. Jol dhoro Jol bhoro.
West Bengal govt's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade rejected

The Defence Ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories out of which 22 have been accepted.
Republic Day tableau rejection insult to Bengal, result of anti-CAA protests: TMC

The TMC on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the rejection of West Bengal's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade, saying it insulted the people of the...
