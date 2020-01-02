Global  

5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Iran

Sify Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Tehran, Jan 2 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Iran's Khorasan Razavi province on Thursday, according to the Iranian Seismological Centre.
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits northeastern Iran - state TV

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook northeastern Iran on Thursday, state television reported, adding that there were no immediate reports of damage.
Reuters India Also reported by •Sify

