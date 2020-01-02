Global  

Tata Sons moves Supreme Court over Cyrus Mistry's reinstatement

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* The Tata Sons Limited on Thursday approached the Supreme Court against the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) which reinstated Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the company. The company has sought early interim relief ahead of the board meeting which is likely to be held on January 9....
