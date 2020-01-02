Global  

PM Narendra Modi greets leaders of neighbouring countries on New Year, leaves out Pakistan

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* On the occasion of New Year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had telephonic conversations with the leaders of neighbouring countries including his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and emphasised India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Modi spoke to the leaders of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and...
