Karnataka: Prime Minister Modi arrives in Bengaluru
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () On his arrival, Prime Minister Modi was received by Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and others. Prime Minister Modi will take part in various programmes in the state, including a visit to Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru. During the Siddaganga Mutt visit, Modi is slated to unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji.
PM Narendra Modi was on Karnataka tour. On Friday, the Prime Minister attended the program of the Indian Science Congress. The Prime Minister also addressed the 107th session of the Indian Science Congress. The Prime Minister appealed to the young scientists to develop a technology that would make...