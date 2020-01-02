Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Karnataka: Prime Minister Modi arrives in Bengaluru

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
On his arrival, Prime Minister Modi was received by Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and others. Prime Minister Modi will take part in various programmes in the state, including a visit to Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru. During the Siddaganga Mutt visit, Modi is slated to unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: PM Modi at Indian Science Congress: India's growth depends on Science & Technology | OneIndia News

PM Modi at Indian Science Congress: India's growth depends on Science & Technology | OneIndia News 03:04

 PM Narendra Modi was on Karnataka tour. On Friday, the Prime Minister attended the program of the Indian Science Congress. The Prime Minister also addressed the 107th session of the Indian Science Congress. The Prime Minister appealed to the young scientists to develop a technology that would make...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Are you Pakistan’s ambassador?’ Mamata Banerjee’s jibe at PM Modi [Video]‘Are you Pakistan’s ambassador?’ Mamata Banerjee’s jibe at PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:53Published

PM Modi launches 5 new DRDO labs for scientists, innovators [Video]PM Modi launches 5 new DRDO labs for scientists, innovators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories (DYSLs) to the nation. The launch took place at an event in Bengaluru. DYSLs are located at Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Congress hits out at Modi for 'neglecting' Karnataka

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "neglecting" Karnataka ahead of his visit on Thursday, the state Congress questioned why he did not give adequate relief...
IndiaTimes

PM betrayed people of Karnataka in a 'big way', says Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying Karnataka in a "big way" by not announcing any flood relief for...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.