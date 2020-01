Protest against Pak's atrocities on minorities, PM Modi tells anti-CAA protesters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday at an event in Karnataka slammed the Congress and its allies opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying they are against giving relief to those who have been brutalised and victimised in Pakistan . Modi wondered why those opposed to the CAA were not speaking out against Pak's atrocities and asked what stopped them from doing so. 👓 View full article

