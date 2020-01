Don't politicize deaths of infants: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Reacting to criticism over the death of 100 infants at Kota 's JK Lon Hospital, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the issue should not be politicized. His remarks came amid criticism by the BJP and BSP, who accused his government of being insensitive. Mayawati also questioned the silence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra