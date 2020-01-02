Global  

Don't politicize deaths of infants: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Reacting to criticism over the death of 100 infants at Kota's JK Lon Hospital, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the issue should not be politicized. His remarks came amid criticism by the BJP and BSP, who accused his government of being insensitive. Mayawati also questioned the silence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
News video: Harsh Vardhan assures Centre's support to state on Kota deaths

Harsh Vardhan assures Centre's support to state on Kota deaths 00:28

 Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that he has written a letter to the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the deaths of children at Kota in Rajasthan. The Union Health Minister has assured all support from the Centre to the Rajasthan government on the Kota children's deaths.

