Iltija Mufti says detained by police after trying to visit grave of ex-J&K CM Mufti Sayeed

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday said she was detained by police at her residence here after she tried to visit the grave of her grandfather and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in south Kashmir.
