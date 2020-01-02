Global  

Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals he is not a part of Inside Edge 3 and was supposed to do Vikrant Massey's role in Mirzapur (Exclusive)

Bollywood Life Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
For Siddhant Chaturvedi, 2019 started with Gully Boy and ended with the second season of Inside Edge, where Siddhant returned to play the timid cricketer, Prashant Kanojiya going through life-changing turmoil.
