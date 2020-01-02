Global  

CDS focuses on preparing roadmap for creation of an air defence command

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
In one of his first decisions, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat has issued directions to prepare a roadmap by June 30 to create an air defence command to enhance security of India's skies.
CDS Bipin Rawat meets three services' chiefs; urges proposal for Air Defence Command

The first agenda of this meeting was to prepare a proposal for the air defence command for all three forces-army, navy and airforce, the defence Ministry stated.
DNA

Cabinet gives nod for chief of defence staff

*New Delhi:* The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Tuesday approved the creation of a chief of defence staff (CDS) who will be the single-point military...
Mid-Day

