CDS focuses on preparing roadmap for creation of an air defence command



Recent related news from verified sources CDS Bipin Rawat meets three services' chiefs; urges proposal for Air Defence Command The first agenda of this meeting was to prepare a proposal for the air defence command for all three forces-army, navy and airforce, the defence Ministry stated.

DNA 56 minutes ago



Cabinet gives nod for chief of defence staff *New Delhi:* The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Tuesday approved the creation of a chief of defence staff (CDS) who will be the single-point military...

Mid-Day 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this