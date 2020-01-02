Centre shortlists 22 participants for Republic Day parade
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () An official statement said, "For Republic Day Parade 2020, a total of 56 tableaux proposals (32 from States/UTs and 24 from Ministries/Departments) were received. Out of these, 22 proposals, comprising of 16 States/UTs and 6 Ministries/Departments, have finally been shortlisted for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2020 after a series of five meetings."
