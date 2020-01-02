Global  

Centre shortlists 22 participants for Republic Day parade

Zee News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
An official statement said, "For Republic Day Parade 2020, a total of 56 tableaux proposals (32 from States/UTs and 24 from Ministries/Departments) were received. Out of these, 22 proposals, comprising of 16 States/UTs and 6 Ministries/Departments, have finally been shortlisted for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2020 after a series of five meetings."
Centre rejects West Bengal's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 02: The Defence Ministry has rejected West Bengal's tableau for the Republic Day parade on January 26 in a move that could spark a fresh row...
WorldNews

Here's why Centre rejected West Bengal government's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade

It is learnt that the West Bengal government has given three proposals on tableaux for January 26 parade - 1. Kanyashree, 2. Save Green, stay clean, 3. Jol dhoro...
Zee News

