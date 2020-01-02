Global  

General Rawat proposes setting up of an integrated Air Defence Command and common logistics for armed forces

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has directed his tri-Service integrated defence staff to prepare a plan for the creation of an Air Defence Command (ADC) as well as "common logistics support pools" for the armed forces. The "proposal" for the ADC should be prepared by June 30, he said. If and when the proposed ADC comes up, it will only be the third tri-Service or unified command in the country.
