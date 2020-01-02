General Rawat proposes setting up of an integrated Air Defence Command and common logistics for armed forces
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has directed his tri-Service integrated defence staff to prepare a plan for the creation of an Air Defence Command (ADC) as well as "common logistics support pools" for the armed forces. The "proposal" for the ADC should be prepared by June 30, he said. If and when the proposed ADC comes up, it will only be the third tri-Service or unified command in the country.
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat demitted office as the Chief of Army Staff. He was commissioned into the Army in December 1978 and was serving as the Chief of Army Staff since January 1, 2017. General Rawat's next appointment is as India's first Chief of Defence Staff, a role that will be key in...