Parthasarathy temple hikes price of Vaikunta Ekadasi darshan tickets

Hindu Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple administration has hiked the ticket prices for Vaikunta Ekadasi darshan to be held on January 6. Till last year,
Diversion of vehicles for Vaikunta Ekadasi festival

Tiruchi city police has announced traffic diversions in connection with Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on January 6
Hindu

