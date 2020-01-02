Global  

At least 15 killed in Sudan's Darfur due to jet crash

Sify Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
El Geneina (Darfur) [Sudan], Jan 3 (ANI): At least 15 were killed in a cargo jet crash in Sudan's Darfur, soon after the plane took off from El Geneina airport here on Friday.
UN says clashes in Sudan’s Darfur displace 40,000

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — A U.N. humanitarian agency said Tuesday that tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s West Darfur province have displaced...
Seattle Times

Military plane crash in Sudan's West Darfur leaves 18 dead

A military transport plane crashed on Thursday after taking off from an airport in Sudan's West Darfur, killing 18 people on board, according to the military.
Reuters

