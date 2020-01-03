Global  

Iran's Quds Force chief Qassim Soleimani among 7 killed in US airstrike at Baghdad airport

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Baghdad [Iraq], Jan 3 (ANI): The head of Iran's elite Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, has been killed alongside six others following a US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport on Thursday, reported Al Jazeera.
News video: Mourners attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad

Mourners attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad 00:27

 Hundreds of Iraqi mourners tried to storm the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday following deadly US airstrikes last week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shia militia in Iraq. The mourners held funerals for the killed in a Baghdad neighborhood, after which they marched on to the heavily...

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. to Send Marines to Embassy In Iraq [Video]U.S. to Send Marines to Embassy In Iraq

According to Reuters, the United States has no plans to evacuate its embassy in Baghdad and additional forces are being sent following violent demonstrations outside the compound. U.S. President Donald..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes [Video]US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Air strike kills Qassim Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, and senior militia official at Baghdad airport


Telegraph.co.uk

U.S. strike killed Iran Quds Force chief Soleimani: U.S. official

The United States carried out a strike that killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, a U.S. official who spoke on condition...
Reuters

