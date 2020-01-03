Iran's Quds Force chief Qassim Soleimani among 7 killed in US airstrike at Baghdad airport
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Baghdad [Iraq], Jan 3 (ANI): The head of Iran's elite Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, has been killed alongside six others following a US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport on Thursday, reported Al Jazeera.
Hundreds of Iraqi mourners tried to storm the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday following deadly US airstrikes last week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shia militia in Iraq. The mourners held funerals for the killed in a Baghdad neighborhood, after which they marched on to the heavily...
According to Reuters, the United States has no plans to evacuate its embassy in Baghdad and additional forces are being sent following violent demonstrations outside the compound. U.S. President Donald..