Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hits Japan



Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Off The Coast Of British Columbia A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck a spot off the coast of British Columbia Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:19Published 1 week ago 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits southern China injuring seven A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit southern China's Zizhong at 08:14 on December 18. The CCTV video shows the shaking apartments. Students in a classroom can be seen squatting down and hiding under.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:05Published 2 weeks ago

Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Russia Far East Kozlov Cape [Russia], Dec 31 (Sputnik/ANI): A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Tuesday near Kozlov Cape of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far...

Sify 3 days ago



5.6 magnitude earthquake reported off the coast of Japan Hasaki [Japan], Jan 3 (Sputnik/ANI): A 5.6-magnitude earthquake took place on Thursday near the east coast of Japan, according to the United States Geological...

Sify 5 hours ago



