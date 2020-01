Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hits Japan

Tokyo, Jan 3 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 on Friday struck off the east coast of Japan's Chiba Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).



Recent related videos from verified sources Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Off The Coast Of British Columbia A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck a spot off the coast of British Columbia Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:19Published 1 week ago 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits southern China injuring seven A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit southern China's Zizhong at 08:14 on December 18. The CCTV video shows the shaking apartments. Students in a classroom can be seen squatting down and hiding under.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:05Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Russia Far East Kozlov Cape [Russia], Dec 31 (Sputnik/ANI): A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Tuesday near Kozlov Cape of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far...

Sify 3 days ago



5.6 magnitude earthquake reported off the coast of Japan Hasaki [Japan], Jan 3 (Sputnik/ANI): A 5.6-magnitude earthquake took place on Thursday near the east coast of Japan, according to the United States Geological...

Sify 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this