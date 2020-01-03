Global  

Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hits Japan

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Tokyo, Jan 3 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 on Friday struck off the east coast of Japan's Chiba Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
