Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hisar mountaineer scales South America's highest peak

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Mountaineer Anita Kundu of Hisar scaled Aconcagua, the highest peak of South America, and hoisted the Tricolour on the summit on Wednesday morning. Anita has now scaled the highest peaks in six continents as part of her seven-summit campaign.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RoySubhonkar

Subhonkar Roy Hisar mountaineer scales South America's highest peak https://t.co/T4BQkCK7EM via @timesofindia 3 days ago

CPrajapati83

Chandan Prajapati Hisar woman scales South America's highest peak https://t.co/QLjPe5xNIx 3 days ago

hemant_smile

Hemant Srivastava https://t.co/ADPya9UXG7 #Hisar mountaineer scales South America's highest peak @thebetterindia @IndiaGkTime 4 days ago

localscoop_in

Local Scoop #Mountaineer #AnitaKundu of #Hisar, #Haryana scaled #Aconcagua, the highest peak of #SouthAmerica. #Congratulations… https://t.co/W7IDonu1Y3 4 days ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Haryana mountaineer scales South America's highest peak https://t.co/zhLeEFpGud via @TOIGurgaon https://t.co/qNd5FwrvLF 4 days ago

timesofindia

Times of India Haryana mountaineer scales South America's highest peak https://t.co/zhLeEFpGud via @TOIGurgaon https://t.co/qNd5FwrvLF 4 days ago

ArunYadav0007

Arun Yadav RT @hashgurgaon: Hisar mountaineer scales South America's highest peak - Times of India https://t.co/N6LfjNvgoY #Gurgaon #News 4 days ago

hashgurgaon

#Gurgaon Hisar mountaineer scales South America's highest peak - Times of India https://t.co/N6LfjNvgoY #Gurgaon #News 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.