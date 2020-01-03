Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Roohi Afza undergoes another title change

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi Afza undergoes yet another title change and is now titled as Roohi Afzana. Check out the story for more details

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'Roohi Afza' to get another title change? Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's 'RoohiAfza' is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film has been making news ever since it was announced. Initially,...

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago



'Ludo': Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra's film gets a title Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology is titled 'Ludo' and stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya...

DNA 1 week ago





Tweets about this