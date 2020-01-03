Global  

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Roohi Afza undergoes another title change

Bollywood Life Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi Afza undergoes yet another title change and is now titled as Roohi Afzana. Check out the story for more details
