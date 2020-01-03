Global  

Iran Guards ex-head vows revenge on US

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Pentagon on Thursday (local time) said it has carried out a "defensive action" at the "direction" of President Donald Trump to protect US personnel abroad by killing the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani.
US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike [Video]US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran? [Video]Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran?

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says harsh revenge awaits the "criminals" who killed the commander of its elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 10:10Published


Former Iran Guards chief vows 'vigorous revenge against America' for Soleimani killing

A former commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Mohsen Rezaei, on Friday vowed "vigorous revenge against America" for the killing of Qassem Soleimani, head of...
Reuters

Iran vows to take 'vigorous revenge' over killing of Soleimani

Tehran [Iran], Jan 03 (ANI): Iran on Friday vowed to take a "vigorous revenge" over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Ayatollah...
Sify

edvaquiz

edgar Iran Guards' ex-head vows 'revenge' on US over Soleimani death https://t.co/BBmqcAg2nU via @AlArabiya_Eng 25 minutes ago

ShootersykEku

Shootersyk"DamyEku" Iran Guards' ex-head vows 'revenge' on US over Soleimani death https://t.co/BVKUudMR4x 2 hours ago

onerazz

Onerazz Channel Services #BREAKING Top Iran security body calls urgent meeting after Soleimani ‘martyrdom’. Iran Guards ex-head vows ‘reveng… https://t.co/8YEXiLvx5r 3 hours ago

thelevantnewsEN

TheLevantNewsEnglish #Iran #Guards ex-head vows 'revenge' on US over #Soleimani death #levantnews #levant_news #levantnewspaper… https://t.co/ya3fyX4Lx5 3 hours ago

staunovo

Giovanni Staunovo🛢 RT @ncitayim: Former Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) chief vows "serious/hard revenge" against the US for overnight killing of the head of the… 3 hours ago

CatchNews

Catch News #Iran Guards ex-head vows 'revenge' on US over #Soleimanideath #UnitedStates #QudsForce #Baghdad #QasemSoleimani https://t.co/xyLRqbUbgi 4 hours ago

Dania_Thafer

Dania_Thafer RT @GulfIntlForum: Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council and former commander of #Iran’s #IRGC vowed “vigorous rev… 4 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Iran Guards ex-head vows ‘revenge’ on US over Soleimani death https://t.co/tZfg4DHa9N https://t.co/BJrtgGzavL 4 hours ago

