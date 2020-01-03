Global  

Khamenei vows 'tough revenge' on US over Soleimani's death

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Tehran, Jan 3 (IANS) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Friday vowed "tough revenge" on the US after an attack ordered by American President Donald Trump killed Gen Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, in Iraq.
US attack kills Iranian General, Khamenei vows revenge (2nd Ld)

Tehran, Jan 3 (IANS) A US attack ordered by President Donald Trump has killed Gen Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps'...
Sify

Iran's Khamenei says anti-U.S. resistance to increase after Soleimani death: TV

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani would double the motivation of the resistance...
Reuters


