Iraqis 'dancing in streets' over death of Soleimani: Pompeo

Washington [US], Jan 03 (ANI): Iraqis are celebrating the death of Iran's elite Quds Force chief, General Qassem Soleimani, by "dancing in the street", said US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo while sharing a video of people holding a rally.



Iraqis seen dancing in the street after Soleimani's killing, Pompeo says Mike Pompeo, the U.S. secretary of state, tweeted a video that he claimed showed Iraqis taking to the streets to celebrate the death of Iranian Gen. Qassim...

FOXNews.com 10 hours ago



Amid heightened tensions over Soleimani's death, US asks its citizens to depart Iraq immediately Baghdad [Iraq], Jan 03 (ANI): The United States on Friday has issued a travel advisory to its nationals living in Iraq asking them to depart the country...

Sify 6 hours ago



