Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Kerala's tableau for Republic Day parade rejected; state law minister says Centre's move 'politically motivated'

DNA Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
In this year's tableau, Kerala proposed a theme comprising of art forms like Theyyam and Kalamandalam representing the art and culture of the state.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Fire breaks out at Delhi's Peeragarhi, 13 firemen injured in blast | OneIndia News

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Peeragarhi, 13 firemen injured in blast | OneIndia News 03:07

 PM MODI GREETS INDIA'S NEIGHBOURS ON NEW YEAR, SKIPS PAKISTAN, FIRE BREAKS OUT AT A FACTORY IN DELHI'S PEERAGARHI, CENTRE REJECTS WEST BENGAL'S TABLEAU PROPOSAL FOR REPUBLIC DAY PARADE, SLIGHT RESPITE FROM COLD WAVE CONDITION IN DELHI, UNICEF: NEARLY 400,000 BABIES AROUND THE WORLD ON NEW YEAR'S DAY...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kerala Governor says that state assembly's resolution against CAA is not legal |OneIndia News [Video]Kerala Governor says that state assembly's resolution against CAA is not legal |OneIndia News

KERALA ASSEMBLY PASSES RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA, GOVERNOR RUBBISHES IT, SHIV SENA ADMITS TO TUSSLE AMONG SENIOR LEADERS FOR KEY CABINET BERTHS, CENTRE REJECTS WEST BENGAL'S TABLEAU PROPOSAL FOR REPUBLIC..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Centre rejects Maharashtra tableau in Republic Day parade

NCP, Sena question decision; say it smacks of prejudice
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNAWorldNewsIndian Express

Maharashtra Police to get modern weapons, quality training, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra police force will be provided all modernised weapons and quality training required to fight the enemy, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

MumbaiMirror

Mumbai Mirror #Kerala's tableau for #RepublicDayParade rejected after West Bengal and Maharashtra. https://t.co/9EhOOY4jcP 13 seconds ago

Ankitkhetan6

Ankit Khaitan RT @DrJwalaG: After Bengal and Maharashtra, Kerala's tableau rejected for Republic Day parade This is the treatment given to Non BJP state… 1 minute ago

DrJwalaG

Dr Jwala Gurunath After Bengal and Maharashtra, Kerala's tableau rejected for Republic Day parade This is the treatment given to Non… https://t.co/hIsP8zNbdj 2 minutes ago

neljp

Nelson Kerala 's tableau was rejected again from republic day parade. Dont know exact reason. Some reports say there was… https://t.co/usytHRJGWJ 3 minutes ago

Avrg_Geek

Shanu S John 🇮🇳 RT @IndiaToday: #Kerala is the fourth state whose tableau proposal has been rejected for the upcoming Republic Day parade. (@Itsgopikrishn… 6 minutes ago

srk7353

Surendra Singh Kalakoti https://t.co/zbvz0eumVd Shared by Indian Express android app. Click here to download https://t.co/2N1wX4H7DJ 10 minutes ago

SuvarnaVeerappa

suvarna veerappa RT @aswin700: After west Bengal and Maharashtra,now Kerala's tableau rejected at the Republic Day parade.Vengance by the centre...#IndiaAga… 24 minutes ago

Krishnabond81

Krishna Sitaram RT @LillyMaryPinto: The tableau proposals for Republic Day parade of Kerala, Maharashtra & Bihar too have been rejected. Kerala's tableau… 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.