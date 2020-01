Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary, saying she dedicated her life to social unity, education and women empowerment. Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri also paid tributes to Phule. The Congress party said she dedicated her life to eradicate gender and caste-based discrimination.

