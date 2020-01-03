Global  

Chhapaak title song: Arijit Singh and Gulzar weave magic with their music featuring Deepika Padukone

Bollywood Life Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Chhapaak title track: As a viewer, our heart aches to just witness the story of Laxmi Agarwal. And it is beyond our imagination to even think about the gruesome amount of pain she has been through.
Meghna Gulzar casts real acid attack survivors in 'Chhapaak' [Video]Meghna Gulzar casts real acid attack survivors in 'Chhapaak'

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's next offering "Chhapaak", starring Deepika Padukone, will also feature some real acid attack survivors.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:21Published

Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar promote 'Chhapaak' [Video]Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar promote "Chhapaak"

Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar were recently snapped promoting their upcoming film "Chhapaak".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:48Published


'Chhapaak' title song: Deepika Padukone as Malti shows the struggles of acid attack survivor

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The song traces the struggles of Malti, played by Deepika Padukone, and her fight against...
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-DayDNAIndiaTimes

Meghna Gulzar: Was waiting for a suitable occasion to bring Deepika, Laxmi together

Meghna Gulzar: Was waiting for a suitable occasion to bring Deepika, Laxmi togetherOver the past year, Deepika Padukone and director Meghna Gulzar have dedicatedly worked towards bringing the story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on...
Mid-Day


theekshanadanu3

#Queen Deepika# #Chhapaak💎 RT @dna: 'Chhapaak' Title Track: Deepika Padukone's song is gut-wrenching with Arijit Singh's melodious voice and Gulzar's words https://t.… 6 minutes ago

dna

DNA 'Chhapaak' Title Track: Deepika Padukone's song is gut-wrenching with Arijit Singh's melodious voice and Gulzar's w… https://t.co/kPWmtpBHah 24 minutes ago

Danishsingh5050

Danish RT @shwetab23: Beautiful song 😍😍❤❤❤ #DeepikaPadukone #ArijitSingh #Chhapaak @deepikapadukone https://t.co/kUjLpgGWHL 56 minutes ago

shwetab23

Shweta Beautiful song 😍😍❤❤❤ #DeepikaPadukone #ArijitSingh #Chhapaak @deepikapadukone https://t.co/kUjLpgGWHL 57 minutes ago

arijitfan4ever

Arijit Singh Forever RT @lyric_original: #ChhapaakTitleTrack song Lyrics Movie #Chhapaak Sung By @TheArijitSingh Starring @deepikapadukone https://t.co/XFMl… 1 hour ago

lyric_original

OriginalLyric #ChhapaakTitleTrack song Lyrics Movie #Chhapaak Sung By @TheArijitSingh Starring @deepikapadukone… https://t.co/OOLOUg44O7 2 hours ago

ExpressNyk

NYK Express Chhapaak title song out. Deepika Padukone aka Malti channels her inner fighter in this Arijit Singh's track - https://t.co/2VMJllmwR8 2 hours ago

Filmi_Story1

Filmistory New post: Chhapaak Title Song Is Out| Netizens Laud Deepika Padukone And Arijit Singh https://t.co/mSiqxE26JT 3 hours ago

