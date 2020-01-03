US attack kills Iranian General, Khamenei vows revenge (2nd Ld)
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Tehran, Jan 3 (IANS) A US attack ordered by President Donald Trump has killed Gen Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, a move that was met with harsh criticism from Tehran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who has vowed "tough revenge" on Washington in response.
The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically ratchet up tensions in the region.
