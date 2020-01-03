Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

US attack kills Iranian General, Khamenei vows revenge (2nd Ld)

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Tehran, Jan 3 (IANS) A US attack ordered by President Donald Trump has killed Gen Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, a move that was met with harsh criticism from Tehran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who has vowed "tough revenge" on Washington in response.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike

US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike 00:51

 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically ratchet up tensions in the region.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pentagon: US Air Strike Kills Key Iranian General [Video]Pentagon: US Air Strike Kills Key Iranian General

Iran is promising revenge after a U.S. air strike kills one of its top generals.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:32Published

US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike [Video]US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump-Directed Attack That Killed Iranian General Raises U.S.-Iran Tensions

The U.S. killed Iran's top general in a strike at Baghdad airport. NPR's Noel King talks to Robin Wright, contributing writer to The New Yorker, about rising...
NPR

Ayotollah Ali Khamenei responds to Bahgdad airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani

Ayotollah Ali Khamenei responds to Bahgdad airstrike that killed Qasem SoleimaniA top Iranian general has been killed overnight by the US in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump The supreme leader of Iran Ali Khamenei has sparked fears of...
WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.comMid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.