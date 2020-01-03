India has rich culture, heritage; why compare nation with Pakistan: Mamata attacks PM Modi
Friday, 3 January 2020 () West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why the PM frequently compares India with Pakistan. "Are you the Prime Minister of India or the ambassador of Pakistan. Why do you refer to Pakistan in every issue?" the chief minister said.
PM Narendra Modi was on Karnataka tour. On Friday, the Prime Minister attended the program of the Indian Science Congress. The Prime Minister also addressed the 107th session of the Indian Science Congress. The Prime Minister appealed to the young scientists to develop a technology that would make...